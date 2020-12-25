Insider Buying: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director Buys $97,000.00 in Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $106.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

