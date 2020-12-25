Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Purchases C$38,816.70 in Stock

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Brian Wade bought 555 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.94 per share, with a total value of C$38,816.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,987.04.

TSE LNR opened at C$68.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$24.57 and a 52-week high of C$71.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 5.9756185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

