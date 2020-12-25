Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daphne Quimi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 1st, Daphne Quimi sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,068,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,044 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $13,637,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 522,513 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

