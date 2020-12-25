Insider Selling: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sells $153,125.00 in Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

CRBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

