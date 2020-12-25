Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Sells 137 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Marcus D. Tom sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $12,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,723.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $95.18 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
