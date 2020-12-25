Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Sells 137 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Marcus D. Tom sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $12,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,723.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $95.18 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

