Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $30,130.98 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $30,130.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

