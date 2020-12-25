Insider Selling: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Sells $24,350.00 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director John Ladowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $24,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Ladowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, John Ladowicz sold 350 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,622.50.

Shares of OSBC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $292.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

