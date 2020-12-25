Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IART. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.92.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.