Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.81.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

