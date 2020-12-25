International Paper Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,403 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 983% compared to the average daily volume of 499 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.13. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

