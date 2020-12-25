Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.69

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and traded as high as $13.77. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 211,566 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

