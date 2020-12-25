inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Trading 0.9% Higher

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.81. 65,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 26,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $42,673.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,038 shares in the company, valued at $263,356.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

