Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 5,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) by 200.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

