Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,052% compared to the average volume of 234 call options.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. HC2 has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HC2 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 1,062,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $3,759,511.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,464.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 91,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $219,098.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCHC. B. Riley lowered their price target on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

