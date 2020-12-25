Investors Buy Large Volume of CoStar Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 469 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 753% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,553,510,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,401,719,000 after buying an additional 406,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after buying an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,187,000 after buying an additional 147,288 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $906.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $889.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $815.61. CoStar Group has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

