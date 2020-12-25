ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $13.77. ION Acquisition Corp 1 shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 7,864 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile (NYSE:IACA)

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

