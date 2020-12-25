iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.20 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.32.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 5,895.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

