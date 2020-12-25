iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.08

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and traded as high as $43.99. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 314,514 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 111,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

