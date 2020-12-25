Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Up 6%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 1,430,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 657,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 67,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.