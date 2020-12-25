J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.