Jason W. Myers Sells 224,965 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Jason W. Myers sold 224,965 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $11,596,945.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 806,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,574,147.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVTA opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 15.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Invitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

