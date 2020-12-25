Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.58). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

ICPT stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $883.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.95. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 383.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 768,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

