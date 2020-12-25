JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

JBLU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,380,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,027,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 62,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 90,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

