John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 29,098 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:AIR opened at $35.49 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 37.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 134.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

