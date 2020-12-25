JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 14,393 Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $916.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.47 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

