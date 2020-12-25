JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of The RMR Group worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,522,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 730,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after buying an additional 117,503 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 181,338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 52,495 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 111.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $38.16 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. BidaskClub raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

