JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.13 Million in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $831,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $886,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $2,837,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

