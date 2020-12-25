JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Macerich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The Macerich has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Macerich by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.