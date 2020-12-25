JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 458 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of CEVA worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 321.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,221.00 and a beta of 1.17. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

