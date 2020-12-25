JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,458.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,587,000 after buying an additional 189,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $16,258,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,377.8% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $172.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.21. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

