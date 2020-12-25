JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,267 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,457,000 after buying an additional 551,131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 999.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 374,153 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Albany International by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 372.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 84,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $73.09 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

