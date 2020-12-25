JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,310 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Bristow Group worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,165,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,110 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,567,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,476,000.

NASDAQ:VTOL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.27. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 99,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $2,237,973.15. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 802,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,513.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

