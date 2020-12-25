JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 92,630 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 51.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 45.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.68 million, a PE ratio of 184.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

