JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $617.37

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $617.37 and traded as high as $636.00. JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) shares last traded at $636.00, with a volume of 3,251 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £276.08 million and a P/E ratio of -58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 617.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.62.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (JRS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.