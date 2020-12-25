Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90). Approximately 23,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 22,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.85).

The company has a market capitalization of £32.66 million and a PE ratio of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 193.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

