Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Trading Up 1.8%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Kajima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

