Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $200.57

Dec 25th, 2020

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $200.57 and last traded at $200.35, with a volume of 22811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,970,000 after acquiring an additional 566,335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $42,929,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,153,000 after buying an additional 189,912 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

