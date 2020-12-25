KARMA Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 79.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, KARMA has traded 86.4% lower against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $24.68 and $32.15. KARMA has a market cap of $363,631.73 and approximately $213.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001246 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00103809 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $24.68, $20.33, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.