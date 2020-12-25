Kava.io Market Capitalization Achieves $62.29 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $62.29 million and $9.83 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io token can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00005341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00027700 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00319514 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 113,771,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.