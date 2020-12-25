Keep3rV1 Market Capitalization Hits $68.31 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $68.31 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for $341.53 or 0.01397496 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00132160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00665827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00160940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00355888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00061768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00097658 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

