KeeperDAO Price Reaches $78.54 on Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for $78.54 or 0.00321869 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $49,084.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00135407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.00684000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00150446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00361526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00063959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00098303 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.