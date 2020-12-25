KeeperDAO Price Up 13.4% This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for about $87.93 or 0.00353988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00135158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00665051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00164591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00096202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00060469 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.