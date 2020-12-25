Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Trading Up 1.6%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $539.57 and last traded at $536.25. 3,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keyence from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.85 and a 200-day moving average of $450.80.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

