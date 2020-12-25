Kingdom Game 4.0 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110,264.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $110,264.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00132875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00669460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00161932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00357327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00062286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00097359 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

