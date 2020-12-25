Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 0.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.16 and last traded at $45.25. 1,401,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,835,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on KC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

