Klever (KLV) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Klever token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $19.68 million and approximately $112,266.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00132875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00669460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00161932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00357327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00062286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00097359 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,204,909,840 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

Klever Token Trading

Klever can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.