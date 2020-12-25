Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 259,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 422,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.14 million, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Knoll by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,052,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,706 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the second quarter worth $3,462,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the second quarter worth $2,804,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 98.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 408,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 203,045 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter worth $1,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

