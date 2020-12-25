Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Trading Down 0.2%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.74 and last traded at $66.74. Approximately 670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koito Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

