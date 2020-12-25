Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.16

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 6467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

KLYCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kunlun Energy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kunlun Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.