KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $3,552.75 and $8.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003732 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014647 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.